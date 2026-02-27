Montreux Switzerland Festival 2026 opens for entries

New Delhi: The Montreux Festival in Switzerland has opened entries for its 2026 edition across categories including advertising, media, digital, design, film, branded content and events.

The festival’s Golden Award invites submissions from agencies, advertisers, media, digital, production, design and event companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns are eligible, provided the work was released on or after January 1, 2025. The closing date for submissions is March 31, 2026.

Organisers said the festival has been held for more than three decades and has developed a reputation within Europe’s advertising and media industries. Winners are showcased on AdForum, a global platform that documents advertising creativity and agency work.

The awards structure includes only two distinctions, Gold and Finalist, with no silver or bronze categories. Finalists are considered comparable in standing to silver medals at several other global advertising festivals.

At the 35th Golden Award of the Montreux Festival held in April 2025, Indian agencies secured four gold awards and twelve finalist recognitions.

Havas won a gold for The Times of India campaign “Ink of Democracy” in the print category. Enormous Brands received gold for the “Wok Tok” campaign created for Veeba in the TV film food and beverages category. Tribes Communication won gold for work for Nerolac in the ambient media category, while Tree Design received gold for packaging design created for Tata Tea for its Durga Puja packs.

Several agencies also received finalist certificates. These included BC Web Wise for work on Tata Power EZ Charge, Atom Network for Reliance General Insurance, Brave for Mumbai Indians, Wibe Creative for Six Fields Beer, White Rivers Media for Pass Pass Pulse, Tree Design for projects for PVR INOX and Tata Tea, and Hashtag Orange for The Man Company.

The Montreux Festival 2026 jury consists of

James Cullum Welch Group M UK

Joseph Dubruque McCann Paris

Rafal Rys, Havas Warsaw

Marcelo Lourenco, Coming Soon Portugal

Luis Silva Dias, FCB International

Olivier Teepe, Signature Switzerland

Joern Welle, la Red Germany

Daniel de Hora, UFPB

Mitesh Kothari, White Rivers Media, India

Oisin James Deady, 12 am UK

Ajay Chandwani, Mumbai

Barbra Aparo Fashion TV

Alongside the main awards, the festival also runs the Montreux Talent Award, a competition open to students and young professionals working in advertising, digital content and design.