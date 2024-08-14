Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024 spotlights India’s startup ecosystem

Delhi: The Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024 presented insights and strategic discussions, involving industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals from across the country.

Held at ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru, the conclave, themed "Persist | Reset | Rebuild," aimed to capture the essence of resilience and innovation needed to navigate today’s challenging startup landscape.

The event was organised to spotlight the transformative growth of India's startup ecosystem.

Priyank Kharge, Minister of Electronics, IT and BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka highlighted the state's role in supporting the startup ecosystem, stating, "Karnataka continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and our government is committed to supporting startups with progressive policies and world-class infrastructure."

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, underscored the importance of startups in driving economic growth. "The future of India’s economy lies in the success of our startups. Their innovation and job creation capabilities are key to our nation’s progress," Kant emphasised.

The day featured panel discussions with entrepreneurs such as Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto; Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Swiggy; Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman of Sorin Investments; Sahil Barua, Co-Founder and CEO of Delhivery; Sameer Nigam, Co-Founder and CEO of PhonePe; Ankit Nagori, Founder and CEO of Curefoods; Lalit Keshre, Co-Founder and CEO of Groww; Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Ixigo and Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Topics ranged from quick commerce and workspace evolution to fintech innovations and the future of AI in startups. These sessions provided a wealth of knowledge, highlighting the achievements of industry leaders and offering a glimpse into the future of business in India.

Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, discussed the role of startups in healthcare. "Startups are revolutionizing healthcare, making it more accessible and affordable. Their contributions in the next decade will be groundbreaking," Shetty observed.

Sumer Juneja, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, highlighted the significant impact of their investments in India. "India has been an exceptional market for us, both in terms of investments and exits. Our focus now is on identifying the next wave of visionary leaders who can drive the future of innovation."

Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Swiggy, emphasized the unique dynamics of quick commerce in India, stating, "As the sector grows, we expect a significant reconfiguration in the supply chain, likely impacting traditional retail. A substantial portion of our revenue now comes from D2C brands, and as we prepare for our IPO, our focus remains on clear communication and long-term growth."

