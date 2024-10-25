Mitali Srivastava Hough steps down as SVP and Head of Planning of McCann Worldgroup

New Delhi: Mitali Srivastava Hough has stepped down from her role as Senior VP and Head of Planning for the Mumbai office of McCann Worldgroup.

With over 25 years of experience, Hough has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra, Ogilvy & Mather, Famous Innovations, and TBWA India. At DDB Mudra, she held the role of Associate VP working across verticals such as DDB India, DDB Health & Lifestyle, Rapp India and Tribal DDB.

She was also the first planner in Indian advertising to co-found an agency, Utopeia Communicationz, followed by another venture, Equal, specialising in CSR solutions.

She has won accolades including golds at Effies, AME, James Burke, and the Indian Marketing Awards.

Hough said, “I am deeply grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built at McCann. My time there was short but I got the opportunity to work with Prasoon Joshi and some incredible talent and clients across various industries. As I look ahead, I feel a sense of excitement to push my boundaries further. It’s the right moment to explore new horizons, take on new challenges, and pursue my passions in ways I haven’t yet imagined. I look forward to continuing my journey through mentoring and consultancy work, and I’m eager to bring my energy into new collaborations.”

Regarding her future ventures, Hough hinted at her intent to mentor her creative consultancy - The Equal Agency and continue advising various other agencies. Additionally, she will also be diving into a collaboration with AR Rahman, where she will be contributing as a writer on a project that is an amalgamation of creativity and technology.