Mirum India MD Mihir Karkare moves on

New Delhi: Mihir Karkare, Managing Director at Mirum India, a part of VML India, has stepped down from his role.

He was appointed as the MD of the agency in January 2024.

Just 15 months out of college, Karkare co-founded Mirum in 2009 along with Hareesh Tibrewala and Sanjay Mehta. Both Tibrewala and Mehta exited the company in 2024 February.

Mirum India was earlier known as Social Wavelength. Just before the agency turned 5, it was acquired by WPP to become Mirum in 2014.

Updating this on LinkedIn, he wrote that he will be starting something new in 2025.

Karkare added, “The last 16 years have been extremely gratifying and I'm moving on with tonnes of memories, several milestones achieved, and learnings for a lifetime. I'm grateful for all the opportunities I got, the fantastic work we did and most importantly for the great relationships we built at Mirum.”

Prior to Mirum, Karkare was a technologist working on pre-iPhone mobile and early web 2.0 products for the enterprise, as per his LinkedIn.