MiQ introduces AI-based programmatic advertising platform

New Delhi: Global programmatic media firm MiQ has launched MiQ Sigma, an artificial intelligence-based advertising platform developed at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

The platform is designed to consolidate data sources and media workflows across programmatic advertising, processing over 700 trillion data signals across viewing, browsing, and purchasing behaviours.

The platform has been built by a team of over 300 members in Bengaluru, which MiQ describes as one of the largest centres for programmatic innovation globally. The rollout follows performance data that indicates improved media outcomes, including a 132% increase in conversion rates and a 57% reduction in cost per action.

MiQ Sigma is structured to unify more than 300 data feeds and streamline fragmented programmatic processes. It incorporates generative and agentic AI to enable faster campaign execution and enhanced decision-making.

“MiQ Sigma is a new paradigm that truly puts results first and allows a well-written prompt to slice through the complexity of our ecosystem, offering unparalleled opportunities for engineers and AI researchers to solve complex, real-world problems. It isn’t just a product - it’s a bold statement of what India can build when deep tech meets deep talent,” said Ramya Parashar, COO of MiQ CoE.

The company states that MiQ Sigma has been designed as a modular system, supporting integration with multiple demand-side platforms (DSPs) and offering capabilities such as audience discovery, automated buying, and real-time insights.

“In the past, marketers had to make arbitrary choices around what ad platforms to use for their campaigns, which caused a trade-off in reach and performance. MiQ Sigma is a single-point-of-entry for programmatic advertising where you can harness intelligence, discover audiences, and then use agentic AI to execute multi-platform media buys in a matter of seconds,” said Krishnakumar Govindarajan, CTO. “MiQ Sigma was built as an extensible, modular system – capable of ingesting massive datasets, applying LLM-based reasoning, and automating decision-making across DSPs. Our team in Bengaluru turned this complex vision into reality.”

Key features include the MiQ Sigma Intelligence engine, designed to connect audience behaviour data from over 1.7 billion profiles; a trading agent that uses large language models and MiQ’s trading data to support decision-making; and generative AI-powered personas that allow for quicker campaign planning.

Gurman Hundal, Global CEO and Co-founder of MiQ, said, “Today is not just a launch, it’s the culmination of everything we’ve built over the last 15 years. From day one, MiQ has believed in the power of agnostic partnerships, deep data intelligence, and human expertise to drive results. MiQ Sigma is the next evolution of that vision, enhancing core strengths with powerful new technology. In a fragmented and increasingly complex ecosystem, Sigma makes everything we do faster, smarter, and more connected. It's what powers MiQ to drive market leading outcomes, and gives our teams and clients a serious edge in a rapidly changing market.”