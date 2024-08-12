Mindshare India helps Lufthansa take off on print

Delhi: Mindshare, a GroupM company, along with Xtender executed a five-page PVC for Lufthansa with the Times of India.

Sng Ju Stephanie, Senior Manager - Global Marketing, South Asia and Southeast Asia, Lufthansa Group, said, “As a brand committed to creating best-in-class experiences for our customers, the partnership with Mindshare on this innovation brings together the synergies of ideas across print and digital mediums. The five-page immersive ad series powered by AR in an interactive format will bring you closer to your next vacation, because every story ever told started with a yes.”

Amin Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer, Mindshare South Asia, said, “We're thrilled to launch this campaign for Lufthansa, highlighting the seamless blend of digital and print media. Partnerships like these push industry boundaries and fuel our excitement to innovate and deliver like never before."

Anurag Sachdeva, Founder and CEO Xtendr, said, “Xtendr enhances human vision with spatial computing and AI by making objects talk. Partnering with Lufthansa and Mindshare, we created interactive ads on an unprecedented scale, using a single QR code for sequential storytelling. We turned static print ads into immersive engagement canvases.”