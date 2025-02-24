Mihir Karkare, Hareesh Tibrewala, and Sanjay Mehta reunite to launch Meru Life

New Delhi: Mihir Karkare, Hareesh Tibrewala, and Sanjay Mehta, have once again joined forces to launch Meru Life.

Karkare and Tibrewala co-founded Mirum India along with Mehta in 2009. Earlier known as Social Wavelength, the company was acquired by WPP and named Mirum in 2014. Both Tibrewala and Mehta stepped down from their respective positions in February 2024. Karkare quit Mirum in January 2025.

At Meru Life, Karkare will serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, while Saurabh Garg has joined as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Tibrewala will take on the role of Strategic Advisor and Investor. Arun Kedia and Sanjay Mehta are also investors in the company.

According to Meru Life’s website, the company’s mission is “to empower Active Seniors to build an active, connected and purposeful second inning. An inning where experience meets opportunity. Where you don’t just dream about what’s next - you live it. We are building a series of products, services and solutions that serve as the foundation for the next chapter for active seniors.”

Karkare, Co-Founder and CEO, Meru Life, in a LinkedIn post said, “I’m working on building Meru Life - which is a first-of-its-kind digital ecosystem focused on enabling individuals aged 55-70 (who we are calling Active Seniors) to lead a vibrant and purposeful second inning.”

Tibrewala, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor, Meru Life, said in a LinkedIn post, “Happy to share, the launch of a new venture with Mihir Karkare as CEO and Saurabh Garg as CMO. My role will be that of a Strategic Advisor. And an investor, along with Arun Kedia, Sanjay Mehta and others.”

He added, “MeruLife will be rolling out products and solutions over the next few months catering to Active Seniors.”