MIB and MEAI unveil WAVES Anime and Manga contest

Delhi: In an initiative to promote anime and manga culture in India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Media and Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), has officially launched the WAVES Anime and Manga Contest (WAM!).

This contest is part of the “Create in India Challenge," aiming to nurture local talent and tap into the growing interest in Japanese manga and anime among Indian audiences.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, unveiled the Create in India Challenge—Season One at New Delhi on 22nd August, 2024. This challenge serves as a precursor to the upcoming WAVES summit, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Design in India, Design for the World,” articulated during the 78th Independence Day address.

WAM! offers a unique opportunity for Indian creators to produce localised versions of popular Japanese art styles, catering to both domestic and international audiences.

WAM! features three categories, each offering a platform for creative expression:

Participation Verticals

Manga (Japanese style comics)- Individual Participation for Student and Professional Category

Webtoon (Vertical comics for digital mediums) - Individual Participation for Student and Professional Category

Anime (Japanese style animation) - Team (of upto 4 people) Participation for Student and ProfessionalCategory

Format & Delivery - script provided on the spot. Participants to generate:

Manga (Student, Individual) - 2 pages manga with at least 4 panels each, inkand color (physical / digital)

Manga (Professional, Individual) - 2 pages manga with at least 4 panels each,ink and color (physical / digital)

Webtoon (Student, Individual): 7 panels with ink and color

Webtoon (Professional, Individual): 10 panels with ink and color.

Anime (Student, Teams) - 10 seconds of anime as per the provided script

Anime (Professional, Teams) - 15 seconds of anime as per the provided script

Participants can compete individually or in teams (of upto 4 people), with separate categories for students and professionals. The event is structured in two levels: state-level competitions across eleven cities and a national-level finale.

Each state-level event begins with registration at 9:00 a.m., followed by a welcome and briefing session at 9:30 a.m. The competition runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring a bustling expo and job fair that connects participants with industry opportunities.

The day concludes with a wrap-up and celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with activities such as cosplay competitions, musical performances, voice acting sessions and giveaways.

Key Dates and Locations for WAM!

• WAM! Bangalore: October 27, 2024

• WAM! Chennai: November 10, 2024

• WAM! Kohima: November 22, 2024

• WAM! Kolkata: November 24, 2024

• WAM! Bhubaneswar: November 26, 2024

• WAM! Varanasi: November 28, 2024

• WAM! Delhi: November 30, 2024

• WAM! Mumbai: December 15, 2024

• WAM! Ahmedabad: December 17, 2024

• WAM! Nagpur: December 19, 2024

• WAM! Hyderabad: December 21, 2024

Registration is open on WAM! website www.meai.in/wam and participation is free of charge for all categories.

The WAM! Finale will take place as part of the WAVES summit from February 5 to 9, 2025, at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Anime Japan and similar international events, supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Talking about the immense potential of Webtoons, Anime and Manga in India and the world, the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju said, "With its rich storytelling, creative styles and vibrant artistry, WAM! has the capability of elevating Indian talent on a global stage, inspiring a new generation to dream boldly and connect deeply with the global tapestry of creativity. The potential also lies in catering to the high demand among Indian consumers for such creatively weaved stories, enriching our creative landscape."

Talking about the WAM! contest verticals across 10 States, Jaju said, “This will cultivate healthy competition among students and professionals, encouraging innovation and skill development. By providing platforms for showcasing their talent, we can inspire excellence and effectively identify emerging talent within the industry.”

Secretary of Media & Entertainment Association of India (MEAI), Ankur Bhasin added, “The launch of WAM! marks a significant step in bringing the vibrant culture of anime and manga to the forefront in India. By providing a platform for talented creators to showcase their work and reach global audiences, we are not only fostering creativity but also strengthening the ‘Create in India’ vision. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing local talent and building a thriving ecosystem for the AVGC-XR and media sectors in the country.”