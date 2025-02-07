MIB and AAAI partner to launch ‘Make the World Wear Khadi’ challenge

New Delhi: ‘Woven with history, draped pride.’ With these words, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Thursday, catapulted one of the challenges under the ‘Create in India’ challenges among the netizens.

In the lead-up to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), slated to be held in April this year, the I&B ministry announced three distinct challenges.

Taking to X, WAVES announced the collaboration with the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the ‘Make the World Wear Khadi’ challenge.

Under this challenge, MIB has invited advertising professionals and freelancers to develop innovative campaigns that position Khadi as a global brand. The government has marked this challenge open for international participation as well. The main focus will be to make Khadi a popular fabric within the Indian markets and abroad.

Participants of this challenge will be required to explore innovative design concepts across formats - digital, print, video, and experiential - and showcase strategic approaches to elevate the homegrown fabric’s brand image, consequently driving consumer engagement.

The contest is titled “AAAI WAVES 2025 Contest for Creatives.” Announcing and promoting the collaboration, WAVES India, on its official X account, wrote, “Woven with history, draped in pride. Khadi, the fabric of freedom!”

The Press Information Bureau also shared an X post on the same.

Promoting the country’s creative economy under the moniker “Orange Economy,” the government is putting efforts to consolidate the creators under a single ambit.

Launching the initiatives at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, said, “Our rich culture, which once resonated in the halls of the Chicago World's Fair through Swami Vivekananda, is today being carried forward by our Prime Minister on the global stage, through initiatives like yoga, culture, creativity, and Ayurveda.”

He added, “WAVES is an extension of this effort, aiming to make India the global capital of the creator economy.”

Along with the ‘Make the World Wear Khadi’ challenge, MIB has also concocted challenges like ‘Wah Ustad,’ providing a platform for young, classically trained vocalists to showcase their skills, and ‘Resonate,’ inviting artists, composers, musicians, and performers from around the world to showcase their talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) production. ‘Resonate,’ the government mentioned, is open to all nationalities.