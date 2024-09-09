Miami Ad School hosts Portfolio Evening

Delhi: The Miami Ad School introduced the Portfolio Evening to contribute to the process of continuous learning in the ad industry on August 30. Over 65 young creatives were shortlisted.

Raj Nair, Chief Creative Officer, Garage Worldwide, said, “Helping put Portfolio Evening together for Miami Ad School and Garage Worldwide has been one of the most fulfilling moments of my advertising life. Young, enthusiastic aspirants showcased their abilities to an amazing, inspiring bunch of creative leaders. A sincere thank you to all the legends who accepted my invitation to attend by contributing their time and feedback to the young ones who came seeking their inputs."

Prabhakar Mundkur, Advisory Director, said, “It was a fantastic evening. So many creative people on our campus. A fusion of young and experienced creative minds interacting with each other.”

The jurors included Raj Nair, Garima Khandelwal, Kainaaz Karmakar, Ramanuj Shashtry, Viren Noronha, KV Sridhar, Kartik Smetacek, Hetal Ajmera, Naila Mateen and Sameer Sojwal, Tista Sen, Pallavi Chakravarti, Raj Kamble, Manish Bhatt, Agnello Dias, Bobby Pawar, Parixit Bhattacharya, Ashish Chakravarty, Amit Akali and Vikram Gaikwad.