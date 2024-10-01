Miami Ad School conducts strategy bootcamps at Mumbai and Bangalore

Delhi: Miami Ad School has announced the launch of its Strategy Bootcamp, which commenced on September 28, 2024, at both its Mumbai and Bangalore campuses, simultaneously.

This program was designed to equip aspiring strategists with skills needed to thrive in today’s advertising landscape.

The Mumbai bootcamp was led by Shipra Chinchankar, Executive Vice-President, Mullen Lintas, while Sushma Rao, Executive Vice-President at Mullen Lintas, conducted the sessions in Bangalore.

Talking about this program, Prabhakar Mundkur, Advisory Director, Miami Ad School, said, “I am thrilled to kick-off the Strategy Bootcamp. I was a planner myself once. So I appreciate the role of strategic thinking in marketing and advertising.”