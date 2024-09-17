Miami Ad School announces The Anant Rangaswami scholarship

Delhi: In honour of the late Anant Rangaswami, veteran journalist and beloved figure of the advertising industry, Miami Ad School has announced the launch of The Anant Rangaswami Scholarship, a two-year programme worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Before his journalism career, Rangaswami held leadership roles at TBWA\, Star TV, Sony’s SET, and BCCL's Times Television. Most recently, he co-authored Open House, a book on Piyush Pandey’s work and thought process, alongside Pandey.

This scholarship aims to offer an opportunity for aspiring creative talents to join Miami Ad School’s portfolio course in copywriting and art direction, starting October 15, 2024.

The program includes a unique one-year international internship with over 100 global companies and agencies, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with industry giants such as Google, Meta, Apple, Coca-Cola, Spotify, Disney, and Netflix. Additionally, renowned agencies like Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi, Gut, Wieden+Kennedy, McCann, and BBDO, will also be participating in this prestigious initiative.

Applications for the scholarship will close on 30 September 2024.

Speaking about the scholarship, Prabhakar Mundkur, Advisory Director, Miami Ad School, said, “Anant Rangaswami, veteran journalist and darling of the advertising industry has left an indelible mark on all of us. His career was a blazing trail of meeting all the advertising giants. He could place a call as easily to Sir Martin Sorrell as he could to Piyush Pandey and he was equally comfortable with both of them. In his memory, The Miami Ad School is offering a INR 50 lakhs scholarship for their next portfolio course in copywriting and art direction starting 15 October 2024. Only incidentally Anant was also on the Advisory Board of Miami Ad School and therefore it is appropriate that the school acknowledges his contribution. The Miami ad School is at the heart of advertising and marketing in 15 countries around the world.”

Mundkur added, “Every year, Miami Ad School students sweep award shows around the world. Think of AKQA's Cannes’ Future Lions, Clios, D&AD, Graphis, New York Festivals, and the One Show. Our award cabinet is full and it keeps on growing. In 2022, we were also named the Cannes Future Lions School of the Year. This year we pay a tribute to Anant with the Anant Rangaswami Scholarship. To encourage more young people to join the profession. Young people are the architects of our future and the driving force behind progress and positive change. We want to create the next influx of great creative directors around the world. Anant will always remain in our hearts and we will cherish his memory forever."