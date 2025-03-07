Mentorship, sponsorship, and allyship will drive next wave of women leaders: Publicis’ Surbhi Gupta

New Delhi: Publicis is focused on “doubling the number of women leaders” by “expanding mentorship, redefining leadership models, and building strong allies among senior male leaders,” said Surbhi Gupta, Chief Talent Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia.
“Real progress comes from a shift in mindsets, systems, and accountability—not just numbers,” Gupta affirmed.
But how does Publicis truly measure gender progress?
While many track diversity through sheer numbers, Gupta highlighted “time to promotion” as a key indicator. “If women consistently take longer to reach leadership roles, it signals a deeper issue in access to opportunities and sponsorship,” she explained. “Mid-career attrition data” is another overlooked metric—understanding why women leave at this stage is crucial to fixing systemic barriers rather than just increasing entry-level hires.
In an interview with BestMediaInfo.com on the occasion of Women’s Day, Gupta said that by shifting to outcome-driven performance over office hours, workplaces can foster sustainable careers for both men and women.
Excerpts:
What are the long-term strategies you have implemented so that Women’s Day is not just one big chance for corporations to make grand gestures?
Women’s Day is an opportunity to amplify, but real change happens every day. At Publicis, we embed gender inclusion into our core talent strategies, such as:
- A women-only mentorship program that connects mid-level women managers with senior leaders to accelerate their growth.
- Bias training for managers to ensure hiring, promotions, and performance reviews are fair. We have covered 750 + people in the bias training so that systemic change happens at team levels throughout the year, not just during Women’s Day
- Flexibility and return-to-work support for parents not as a ‘perk’ but as part of our culture. We have enhanced our New Parents Policy by offering prenatal and post-maternity 3-month flexibility for mothers and also 3-month post-natal flexibility for fathers.
While many track gender diversity through numbers, what is an understated and underrated metric you feel is best for gauging real progress for women in the workplace?
While representation metrics are important, a more telling measure is the "time to promotion" for women versus men at similar career stages. If women consistently take longer to reach leadership roles, it signals a deeper issue in access to opportunities and sponsorship. Another important metric is mid-career attrition data—are women leaving mid-career, and if so, what are the reasons? If we are losing high-potential women at this level, it is essential to address the systemic issues rather than merely increasing entry-level hires.
While traditional career progression is crucial, many now prioritise work-life balance. How do you see this shaping women’s representation in the bottom, middle, and top?
The redefinition of success beyond just titles and promotions is actually a great equalizer. Women’s representation at the top should not come at the cost of personal trade-offs men are rarely expected to make. If we truly embrace work-life balance as a leadership principle—not just an accommodation—it will result in more sustainable careers for women and men. The shift to outcome-driven performance, rather than time spent in the office, will create pathways for more women to reach leadership without ‘choosing’ between career and family.
What would be the one piece of advice you would give to young women entering the industry?
Seek out mentors and sponsors to encourage and guide you and who can also be your advocates for your voice and ideas. Embrace AI and invest in your own upskilling to stay adaptable to the constant technology disruptions in the industry
How do you plan to double the number of women leaders in your organisation?
Rather than setting mandates, we focus on systemic enablers to ensure more women naturally reach the leadership level. This includes:
- Expanding our mentorship and sponsorship programs to help women managers create more networks and direct pathways for them to come into the spotlight
- Redefining progressive leadership so women and men don't need to fit outdated models to be viewed as leaders.
- Building Allies: Senior male leaders can play a pivotal role in helping increase the numbers by being active allies for mid-level female leaders.
