Mediascope appoints Meher Anand as VP - Strategic Partnerships

New Delhi: Mediascope has appointed Meher Anand as Vice-President - Strategic Partnerships.

Based in Delhi, Anand will lead advertising sales and strategic initiatives across TV, digital, print, and event platforms. She will also manage new and emerging markets across South Asia, further solidifying Mediascope’s leadership in the media industry.



With a career across diverse markets, Anand’s background includes a tenure as Account Director at CNN International Commercial (CNNIC). In this role, she played a role in expanding their market presence in South Asia by delivering media solutions.



“Meher’s expertise in both domestic and international media sales is an excellent combination. She brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking vision that aligns with our ambitions. We are confident she will be instrumental in scaling our operations in existing and emerging markets and advancing Mediascope’s 45-year legacy,” said Marzban Patel, Founder and CEO, Mediascope.



Anand stated, "Joining Mediascope is an exciting new chapter in my career. I look forward to driving key strategic partnerships for the organisation, working under the guidance of Patel. It’s a privilege to work with such a dynamic, accomplished team, and I am eager to contribute to Mediascope’s growth and innovation in the ever-evolving advertising industry.”