Media.Monks rebrands to Monks; streamlines services into marketing and technology practices

New Delhi: S4 Capital has announced that Media.Monks will transition its services into two practices: Marketing services and Technology services, both powered by Monks.Flow, the AI-powered marketing and workflow platform.

“These offerings will be underpinned by a consulting group that will offer end-to-end services ranging from strategy to implementation,” said S4 Capital in a press statement.

Effective immediately, Media.Monks also rebranded into Monks.

“Many of today’s agencies are wrestling with the pace of change in a world profoundly transformed by technology. It's always been our ambition to disrupt the legacy model and today marks another important milestone in that journey,” said Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital Founder and Executive Chairman. “With this shift in the way we deliver our services to market, we are better able to help clients transform the economics of their businesses and are well-positioned to develop and define the future of our industry.”

Marketing services will encompass a suite of creative, content, media, social and data-driven marketing solutions.

Technology services will concentrate on the company’s technology, user experience, product engineering, data, digital transformation and consulting services.

Organisational and reporting structures to support the new services model will launch in 2025.

"This evolution reflects our unified cross-discipline teams, who bring the grit and the diversity of thought needed to help our clients accelerate growth and navigate the transformation of operating models,” said Scott Griset, EVP Consulting.

“Our aim is to simplify and accelerate the possibilities of technology and creativity for our clients and that starts with streamlining our offerings and identity," said Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO, Technology services.

S4 Capital added, “The new Monks brand emphasises the cross-vertical and end-to-end capabilities offered by an integrated portfolio of services designed to maximise client revenue growth, innovation and reach.”

“By dropping ‘media’ from our name, the new operating brand more accurately represents our integrated global team, unified expertise and diverse communities,” said Kate Richling, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Our refreshed brand embodies our team's synergy and versatile skills, committed to crafting impactful solutions for our clients’ challenges," commented Michelle McGrath, SVP Data.

"Our most innovative, impactful work has been powered by the intersection of our core teams and technology. Now, we have a brand that is reflective of that core ethos to carry us and our clients, into the next phase of evolution," said Victoria Milo, SVP Media Solutions and Emerging Technology.

"Placing a focus on the talent behind the work, the evolved Monks brand is designed for transparency and people—particularly in the age of AI—signalling the importance of having ambitious innovators in your corner for seamless implementation of emerging technologies," said James Nicholas Kinney, Chief People Officer.

“Our new name puts a spotlight on our talent, who excel in blending diverse specialisations and cultures with a shared ambition to change the world,” said both Deborah Heslip and Laura Davis, Co-Chief Client Officers, Marketing services.

“To be a Monk is to champion empathy, transparency, and diversity, driving us to create human-centric solutions for clients who are eager to authentically carve their place in culture," said both Wesley ter Haar and Bruno Lambertini, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Marketing services.