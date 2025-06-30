McDonald’s India rolls out cab branding for ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (North & East) has launched an on-ground cab branding campaign to support the release of its new limited-time menu item, ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’. Featuring actor Ranveer Singh, also the brand’s ambassador in the region, the campaign involves custom cab wraps in select cities.

More than 400 cabs featuring promotional designs have been deployed across Delhi, NCR, Lucknow, and Kolkata. These cabs are topped with cutouts of Ranveer Singh alongside McDonald’s branding and are routed through locations such as India Gate, Noida Sector 18, MG Road Gurugram, Mani Square, Hazrat Ganj, and Gomti Nagar. The campaign seeks to reach urban youth, students, and professionals in high-footfall areas.

The cab branding activity follows McDonald’s global ‘Famous Orders’ platform and coincides with the brand’s announcement of Ranveer Singh as ambassador for North and East India.

The limited-time ‘Ranveer Singh Meal’ is available across all McDonald’s North and East India restaurants. It includes a choice between McVeggie or McChicken (Xplode) burgers, both featuring a new chilli and creamy Xplode sauce topped with crispy onions. The meal also comprises Golden Crispy Pops, bite-sized crunchy potato snacks, and the Bobaaa Blast drink, which contains a scoop of poppy boba pearls.

As part of the campaign, McDonald’s India (North & East) has deployed branded cabs across various cities, turning them into mobile advertisements to promote the meal.