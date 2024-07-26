New Delhi: Ferrero has selected McCann Worldgroup to manage its creative account for Kinder and Tic Tac in the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

McCann also secured all Ferrero brands in Mexico following a competitive nine-month pitch.

This consolidation aims to streamline Ferrero’s global agency portfolio and enhance digital initiatives. New projects will start in September 2024.

Last year, Ferrero's global media account, valued at $967.8 million, was awarded to Dentsu, Publicis Groupe, and WPP.