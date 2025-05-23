Advertisment

McCann leads Indian charge at D&AD Awards 2025; wins 4 of 11 pencils

Ogilvy India follows with three awards, including a Graphite and two Wood pencils. Early Man Film wins a Graphite and Wood pencil for the Steel of India campaign

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: India brought home 11 awards, including four Graphite Pencils and seven Wood Pencils, at the D&AD Awards 2025 held on Thursday in London.

McCann Worldgroup India led the tally with four wins, comprising one Graphite Pencil and three Wood Pencils. The agency’s “Fit My Feet” campaign for Buckaroo secured one Graphite and two Wood Pencils, while the third Wood Pencil was awarded to the “Dabba Savings Account” campaign for ESAF Small Finance Bank.

Ogilvy India earned a Graphite Pencil in the Creator Content category for its work titled “Handwash Legend” for ITC.

The agency also picked up two Wood Pencils for its campaigns “Erase Valentine's Day” for Mondelez and “Eye Test Menu” for Titan Company.

Early Man Film’s campaign “Jindal Steel – The Steel of India” won accolades from the D&AD jury, securing both a Graphite and a Wood Pencil.

India’s fourth and final Graphite Pencil went to Subhajit Mukherjee for his campaign “Har Ghar Mein Star – Lovlina Borgohain” for Star Cement.

Studio Eeksaurus added to India’s tally with a Wood Pencil for its film “Desi Oon” for the Centre for Pastoralism.

India's 11 Pencil wins came from a total of 24 shortlisted entries.

Full list of Indian winners:

Category Sub-category Title Brand Entrant Award
Editing Short form Jindal Steel - The steel of India Jindal Steel and Power Early Man Film Wood Pencil
Health & Wellbeing Product Design Fit my feet Buckaroo McCann Worldgroup India Wood Pencil
Health & Wellbeing Innovation Fit my feet Buckaroo McCann Worldgroup India Wood Pencil
Impact Design Fit my feet Buckaroo McCann Worldgroup India Graphite Pencil
Sound design & Use of music Original Composition Har Ghar Mein Star - Lovelina Borgohain Star Cement Subhajit Mukherjee Graphite Pencil
Commerce Cultural Experience Dabba Savings Account ESAF Small Finance Bank McCann Worldgroup India Wood Pencil
Digital Marketing Tactical Erase Valentine's Day Mondelez Ogilvy India Wood Pencil
Cinematography Short form Jindal Steel - The steel of India Jindal Steel and Power Early Man Film Graphite Pencil
Animation Traditional Desi Oon Centre for Pastoralism Studio Eeksaurus Wood Pencil
Creator Content Entertainment Handwash Legend ITC Ogilvy India Graphite Pencil
Experiential: Activation & Participation Community Activations Eye Test Menu Titan Company Ogilvy India Bengaluru Wood Pencil

 

