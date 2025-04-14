McCann India elevates Kamal Basu to Executive Director & Chief Growth Officer role

New Delhi: McCann Worldgroup India has elevated Kamal Basu to Executive Director and Chief Growth Officer and onboarded Jyoti Mahendru as Chief Talent Officer and National Communication Officer.

Basu, who has been with McCann Worldgroup since early 2023 as part of the leadership team, has prior industry experience.

He has worked with agencies including Rediffusion DY&R, Ogilvy, and Saatchi & Saatchi where he served as CEO in India.

Basu has worked with clients such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, American Express, and British Airways.

Prior to rejoining the advertising world at McCann, Basu spent a decade in the automotive industry, heading marketing at Skoda and Volkswagen, where he launched brands including Octavia, Rapid, Beetle, and Tiguan.

Mahendru has 25 years of experience as an HR professional.

An MBA graduate from IMT Ghaziabad, Mahendru has experience designing end-to-end HR frameworks for large corporations, with a focus on culture management, coaching and mentoring, talent management and engagement, and organisational transformation.

Before joining McCann Worldgroup, Mahendru was with VML India.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be back at McCann to work with a stalwart like Prasoon Joshi - it truly feels like coming home. I look forward to contributing meaningfully and making a real difference," said Mahendru.

In her new role, Mahendru will focus on developing high-performance and agile teams in a fast-evolving business landscape and implementing people-centric policies.

"The new structure of MWG India's McCann in India will enable the company's best people to provide focused and dedicated partnership to clients," said Joshi, Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific and CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India. "This will help bring disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity to the table, which are crucial for transforming clients' businesses and creating iconic brands in the current business landscape. By leveraging the expertise and creativity of its best employees, MWG India can provide its clients with the guidance and support they need to succeed in today's highly competitive market."