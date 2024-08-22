McCain Foods partners with dentsu India to capture monsoon snacking

Delhi: McCain Foods India teamed up with dentsu X and Posterscope to launch a campaign titled ‘McCain Banega, Baarish ka Maza Badhega.’

The campaign aimed to enhance the monsoon experience by blending the comfort of rainy days with the convenience of McCain snacks.

dentsu X India, a branding and marketing agency from dentsu, developed an extensive eight-week media plan, covering ten key markets, to achieve reach. The campaign was amplified through a 360-degree media approach, including paid media on social and audio digital platforms, along with radio.

The campaign also featured multi-brand banter, community marketing through WhatsApp and social channels, RWA Lift Media, and POSM.

Posterscope, the Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency from dentsu India, executed a programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) campaign for McCain’s monsoon message.

By utilising API integration, the content of the ads was adjusted in real-time based on the weather conditions. This personalised approach was deployed in high-consumption markets, specifically targeting Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Aditya Krishna, Director, Sales and Marketing, McCain Retail, McCain Foods India, said, “We understand the monsoon season is a time for families to reconnect and create lasting memories. The campaign is designed to enable families and turn rainy days into an opportunity to form some cherished memories. By highlighting the ease and taste of McCain products, the campaign positions it as a perfect solution for busy families seeking quick and delicious snack options during the monsoon season, allowing a shift of focus on what truly matters – spending quality time with loved ones. We believe this campaign will resonate with our consumers and solidify McCain's position as a trusted partner in creating memorable monsoon moments.”

Jose Leon, CEO, dentsu X India, said, “Embracing the spirit of the monsoon season, McCain is delighted to bring warmth and joy to your cherished moments with our delectable and convenient treats. Our new campaign is not just about food, it’s about fostering a sense of tradition and togetherness. It’s about enhancing your monsoon experience, making every rainy day a celebration of togetherness. We at dentsu X are excited to be a part of McCain monsoon magic."

Imtiyaz Vilatra, Managing Director, Posterscope India, added, “With McCain's weather responsive campaign we were able to blend technology with creative marketing to deliver a personalized and engaging consumer experience. The ad served as a trigger to purchase the product and increase brand visibility, while deepening brand connection with the audience.