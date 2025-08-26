Mayoori Kango Rejoins Publicis Groupe as CEO of India Delivery Centre

New Delhi: Mayoori Kango has returned to Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery (PGD), a move she announced on LinkedIn. She will be partnering with the PGD Global team to develop solutions across media, technology, and digital, while also contributing to the company’s AI practice.

Alongside her global role, Kango will serve as Chief Executive Officer for the India Delivery Center, overseeing operations and working with teams across India. She added, “It feels great to be back, grateful for the warm welcome and excited for the journey ahead.”

In her post, Kango said, “Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media.”

Kango brings experience in digital, media, and AI. Before rejoining Publicis, she worked at Google as Industry Head for AI, Martech and Media Solutions, and previously led agency partnerships in India. She has also held senior roles at Performics, Zenith, Digitas North America, Resolution Media, and 360i, with a focus on digital strategy, media solutions, and campaign planning.