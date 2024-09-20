Max Fashion India ropes in Kalki Koechlin as brand ambassador

Delhi: The Max Fashion campaign ‘New New You’ aims to explore self-expression and confident style, with a core message around embracing transformation through fashion.

The campaign taps into the current trend of personalisation and self-care.

The campaign aims to build a deeper emotional connection by centring on personal reinvention. It emphasises how fashion empowers individuals to feel confident and explore new versions of themselves.

Koechlin will be the face of the ‘New New You’ campaign, embodying the spirit of personal transformation and self-expression. Alongside Koechlin, influencers will amplify the campaign’s message through strategic collaborations on social media platforms.

By sharing their own journeys with ‘New New You’ moments, they will engage with their audiences.

The creative vision behind the ‘New New You’ campaign emphasises themes of self-love and personal evolution.

On being the face of this fun, fresh new campaign for Max Fashion, Koechlin said, “I believe fashion is an extension of one's personality, and Max Fashion's ‘New New You’ campaign truly allows me to do that. I am thrilled to be a part of it and I must say Max Fashion has completely surprised me with its cool, vibrant and comfortable styles.”

On partnering with Koechlin, Pallavi Pandey, Head of Marketing, Max Fashion, said, “As we embark on an exciting journey of transformation at Max Fashion, the 'New New You' campaign is our commitment to constantly evolving and bringing fresh, trendsetting styles to our customers. This collaboration with Kalki Koechlin represents the bold, confident, and ever-evolving spirit of our brand. We aim to inspire our customers to explore new possibilities and embrace every side of themselves with our latest collection, designed for the modern, aspirational Indian family."

Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO, Max Fashion, added, "Max Fashion’s growth and success have always been driven by our commitment to delivering value, quality, and fresh fashion to our customers. With the 'New New You' campaign, we are not only launching a dynamic new collection but also reinforcing our retail strategy to bring continuous innovation to over 520 stores across 210+ cities. This campaign marks a new chapter in our business, where we focus on expanding our presence, both in physical stores and online, with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and style evolution."