New Delhi: Mastercard has appointed WPP Media as its new global media agency, overseeing strategy, planning, and buying across more than 70 international markets.

The move, announced on August 18, 2025, ends a 10-year partnership with Dentsu-owned Carat.

The account is valued at approximately $180 million, according to COMvergence estimates.

Mastercard’s decision follows a competitive review managed by consultancy R3, though the company declined to share details on the pitch process or timeline.

The financial services giant cited WPP Media’s advanced AI and data capabilities, as well as its integrated approach across paid media, social engagement, and business enablement, as key factors in the decision.

The appointment expands WPP’s role within Mastercard’s marketing ecosystem. WPP-owned Ogilvy will take on global community management duties, focusing on building and engaging online communities across key markets, while IPG’s McCann remains the creative agency of record.

For WPP Media, the win is a much-needed boost after a turbulent year marked by the loss of major accounts like Coca-Cola, Mars, and Paramount to rival Publicis Groupe, alongside a leadership transition with CEO Mark Read stepping down and former Microsoft executive Cindy Rose appointed as his successor, effective September 1, 2025.

The rebrand of GroupM to WPP Media in May 2025, aimed at consolidating its $60 billion media business and enhancing access to technology and data, further underscores WPP’s strategic pivot toward AI-driven solutions.