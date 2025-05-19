Mashrise gets monetisation mandate for RailYatri and IntrCity SmartBus

New Delhi: Mashrise has been appointed as the monetisation partner for both digital and offline platforms of RailYatri, a brand under Stelling Technologies, which also operates the intercity travel service IntrCity SmartBus.
Under this partnership, Mashrise will handle monetisation strategies across RailYatri and IntrCity SmartBus platforms. The scope includes branded content, advertising solutions, in-app placements, transit media, and on-ground brand activations within the travel ecosystem.
Mrityunjay Kumar, Co-Founder, Mashrise, said, “We are excited to partner with IntrCity & RailYatri, who has been instrumental in modernizing the travel experience in India. With this mandate, our goal is to create innovative, high-impact monetization solutions that not only unlock new revenue channels but also enhance the commuter experience for millions of users across digital and physical platforms.”
Dinesh Rathi, Founding Member, RailYatri & IntrCity, added, “We take pride in deep integrating with brands and providing them custom-crafted solutions that are both digital and on-ground—making the travel experience more exciting for customers. Our partnership with Mashrise, given their strong foothold in the fast evolving media and advertising world, will further elevate the Brand Solutions we offer.”
RailYatri has built a presence in both rail and intercity bus travel, offering real-time information, ticketing, and commuter services. Its partner platform, IntrCity SmartBus, provides technology-led bus services that include AI-based fleet tracking and onboard amenities.
The collaboration is expected to shape new monetization opportunities as RailYatri looks to grow its market reach, and Mashrise takes on the role of executing brand campaigns tailored to commuters.