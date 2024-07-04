Marico to handle skincare brand Kaya's sales and marketing

Delhi: Marico and Kaya announced that they will collaborate, with Marico exclusively handling sales and marketing of Kaya’s range of 75+ science-based personal care products outside of Kaya’s clinics.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of Marico, commented, “Science and efficacy-based skin care has revolutionised premium personal care both in India and globally, and has also been the missing piece within Marico’s Premium Personal Care play. We believe that with the potent combination of a brand of Kaya’s stature and Marico’s organized channel reach and digital marketing capabilities, the opportunity to scale up the products business can be another growth driver for us over the next few years.”

Rajiv Suri, Global CEO of Kaya, commented, “We are very excited to collaborate with Marico, which will help us enhance our visibility and reach through their already established distribution and marketing networks. Kaya’s 75+ efficacious products will reach wider geographies and acquire more shelf space, ultimately boosting brand visibility and recall, and establishing long-term engagement with consumers.”