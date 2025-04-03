Mankind Unveils HealthOK campaign with Archana Puran Singh

Mumbai: Mankind Pharma has announced the launch of its new campaign for HealthOK 100% vegetarian multivitamin tablets, featuring popular actress Archana Puran Singh, a strict vegetarian herself. This campaign aims to raise awareness about providing complete nutritional support while aligning with Indian vegetarian dietary practices.

The campaign depicts Archana Puran Singh’s quest to find a 'chupa hua non-vegetarian' in our Indian vegetarian family function. She eventually discovers Jijaji secretly consuming a non-vegetarian multivitamin, unaware that a vegetarian multivitamin alternative exists. HealthOK multivitamin tablets offer an entirely vegetarian composition.

"This initiative perfectly aligns with Navratri, a time when many Indians actively seek a 100% vegetarian diet. Many vegetarians unknowingly consume non-vegetarian multivitamins due to lack of awareness," said Joy Chatterjee, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Head, Consumer Business Unit, Mankind Pharma." We are delighted to have Archana Puran Singh on-board to launch our latest campaign which will help us reach even more consumers and raise awareness among the vegetarian population about the benefits of taking HealthOK tablets which are vegetarian.”

Archana Puran Singh shared her enthusiasm about the campaign, "As a vegetarian myself, I am delighted to see that Mankind is promoting the 100% vegetarian HealthOK multivitamin tablet. I feel it is crucial for vegetarians to be aware of the HealthOK vegetarian nutritional supplement being available, which they can consume. This awareness will ensure that people align with their vegetarian dietary choices whilst consuming a multivitamin, needed for an energetic & fit lifestyle."

Here is the link to the campaign:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyLTNIwRowU