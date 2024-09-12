Mankind Nimulid Strong awards creative & digital mandate to Story Digital

Delhi: Mankind’s Nimulid Strong has roped in Story Digital as its new creative agency.
Pratiek Sawhney, Co-Founder of Story Digital, said, “Pain has become way too serious in India—it’s almost like a daily ritual that sneaks up on you anytime, anywhere. With our campaign "Gardan Hilate Raho" for Mankind Nimulid Strong, we’re here to keep things real and relatable. By tapping into our knack for spotting great insights, we’ve zeroed in on a fun and quirky behavioural twist that everyone can connect with.”
Nimulid Strong’s latest campaign ‘Gardan Hilate Raho’ puts the spotlight on India’s unspoken language of gestures, making sure that neck pain doesn’t rain on anyone’s parade.
Joy Chatterjee (AGM - Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharmaceuticals), added, “We were looking for a partner who could address the specific challenges in our category. Story Digital offered valuable insights and a creative approach that aligns with our goals. We are confident that their team will effectively contribute to the success of the brand. With Nimulid Strong, we aim to target neck pain, offering a powerful 2X benefit of diclofenac, addressing consumer needs more effectively.”