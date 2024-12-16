Mandeep Malhotra appointed as CMO for Kho Kho Federation of India

New Delhi: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has appointed Mandeep Malhotra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Before this, Malhotra was the founder and CEO of Srishti Media. In the past, he was also the co-founder of Social Street.

Before taking the plunge to form The Social Street, he served as Executive Director and President of DDB Mudra Group and was responsible for the 16 specialist units in the OOH, retail, engagement and experiential spaces.

Prior to that, Malhotra worked at Ogilvy for almost a decade.