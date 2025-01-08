Manas Lahiri returns to Havas India as Chief Growth Officer

New Delhi: Havas India has announced the appointment of Manas Lahiri as Chief Growth Officer.

In this newly created role, Lahiri will be working closely with the executive leadership team of Havas India, driving strategic growth initiatives, enhancing client partnerships, and spearheading business opportunities across Havas India's ecosystem of 25 agencies across the country.

Lahiri will be based in Mumbai, and report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA, and North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

This marks Lahiri’s second innings with Havas India, having previously served multiple roles between 2018 and 2023, including Managing Director of Havas Creative India (erstwhile Havas Worldwide India).

Most recently, Lahiri was the Executive Growth Partner at VML India.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, SEA, and North Asia, said, “Manas’ return to Havas India comes at a crucial time as we continue our strong momentum as a proven integrated and future-facing network. With Havas India’s phenomenal transformation over the past few years, we needed a proven leader to scale our growth ambitions further. Manas’ strategic acumen, extensive industry experience, and deep understanding of our network’s values make him the ideal choice to take on this role. He will also be pivotal in advancing our Converged strategy, working closely with Sanchita Roy and John Thangaraj – our respective Chief Strategy Officers of the media & creative networks.”

Lahiri said, “I am thrilled to rejoin Havas India at such an exciting juncture. Havas has always been close to my heart, and the network’s transformation journey into a consolidated, client-centric ecosystem is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to this next growth phase by driving meaningful partnerships, fostering innovation, and building on the strong foundation created by Rana and the team. I look forward to partnering with all the fabulous leaders in this journey.”

Lahiri, an MBA from Bangalore University, brings over two decades of diverse experience across advertising, brand marketing, and business leadership. He has held senior roles in leading agencies such as VML India, Ogilvy, McCann, and Contract India, and has worked with brands including Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Reckitt.

Lahiri started his career on the client’s side, working with brands like Motorola and Samsung in sales and marketing, before moving to advertising which gave him a deep understanding of both worlds.

During his previous tenure as Managing Director at Havas Creative India, Lahiri played a pivotal role in reshaping the agency, driving key business wins, and strengthening client relationships. His expertise lies in fostering growth strategies, building high-performing teams, and delivering integrated solutions that drive tangible results.