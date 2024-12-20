Malcolm Poynton departs Cheil Worldwide after decade-long tenure as Global CCO

New Delhi: Malcolm Poynton has departed from Cheil Worldwide, where he has served as Global Chief Creative Officer for the last ten years.

Poynton joined Cheil Worldwide in 2014, bringing a wealth of experience from previous stints at agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi and JWT.

"Malcolm has been instrumental in elevating Cheil's creative output on a global scale," said Simon Hathaway, Chief Operating Officer at Cheil Worldwide. "His vision and leadership have shaped our campaigns' creative direction and inspired our teams worldwide. We thank him for his significant contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours."

In a farewell message to his colleagues, Poynton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with such a talented global team. "It has been an incredible journey, pushing boundaries in creativity and technology. I look forward to my next chapter while wishing Cheil all the best," he stated.