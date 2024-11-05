Makani Creatives bags integrated creative mandate for Florsheim Shoes

New Delhi: The 132-year-old footwear brand Florsheim has appointed Makani Creatives as its creative agency to handle brand development and brand communication mandate.
This partnership comes at a time when Florsheim is launching a new line of products, a new retail strategy and is looking at the Indian market with renewed intent.
Pavan Punjabi, Chief Integration Officer at Makani Creatives, said, “It's exciting for us to partner with this legacy brand at a time when it is reinventing itself with a future focus."
Founded in Chicago in 1892, Florsheim has had a presence in India since the 1990s and is now looking to accelerate its growth and reach a broader audience.
Sunil Renukaiah, Business Head, Florsheim India, said, “We are happy to partner with Makani on what is a new direction for Brand Florsheim in India. Together, we are sure we can capture the imagination of the Indian audience.”