Mahindra Lifespaces onboards The Womb as strategic and creative agency

Delhi: Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group, has announced the appointment of The Womb as one of its strategic and creative agencies. This partnership with The Womb is focused on developing the master brand proposition and its creative approach. The Womb has already commenced work, which is anticipated to be launched in the coming months.

Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, added, “The Indian organised real estate sector sells approximately 500,000 houses annually, compared to China's 13 million. This highlights the significant growth potential in our market. Given the changing consumer preferences and market dynamics, we wanted to partner with a strategic firm to shape the next phase of the brand and its creative approach. The real estate industry has undergone significant changes in the last few years, and combined with evolving consumer expectations, the category is now ready for leading branded players like Mahindra Lifespaces. The Womb is extremely passionate about nurturing and building brands that face unique challenges. They have the right balance of strategic and creative capabilities to craft compelling communication that supports the substantial growth we seek."

Heval Patel, COO, The Womb, said, “Mahindra Lifespaces has been identified as a 'Growth Gem' by the Mahindra Group, and we are proud to partner with them at a stage when they have visionary growth plans. The real estate sector is projected to grow from 240 billion dollars to 1 trillion dollars over the next 7 years. Given this scenario, by building a strong brand, a strong product, and a strong value proposition, we aim not only to support their growth but also to capture a disproportionate share by driving preference for Mahindra Lifespaces.”