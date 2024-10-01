Mahindra Group elevates Kedar Apte to SVP & Head of Charging Infrastructure (Auto and Farm Sector)

Delhi: Kedar Apte has now been elevated to Sr. Vice President & Head of Charging Infrastructure (Auto and Farm Sector) of Mahindra Group.

Apte, who had earlier parted ways with RBML, took to LinkedIn to share the details about his elevation.

At RBML, Apte was leading marketing functions for Jio-bp (a Joint venture between Reliance Industries and BP, British Oil and Gas Company) for over two-and-a-half years.

Prior to that, he was associated with Castrol (A BP company) for a period of nine years - wherein he served across multiple roles such as General Manager- Motorcycle Oils Category; Deputy Marketing Head; Sales Director- Middle East, Pakistan and Egypt and lastly as Vice-President Marketing- Castrol India.

Previously, he had also been associated with Hindustan Unilever for a period of nearly 10 years.