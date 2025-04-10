Magnum launches new flavour, campaign features Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Ice cream brand Magnum has introduced a new flavour after 8 years, Magnum Pistachio. Bringing the new vision to life, Magnum has launched a new campaign reuniting with its brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Adding to the excitement, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Brand Ambassador for Magnum said, " This year marks 10 years of devouring my favourite Magnum ice creams, one irresistible flavour at a time! I have had a great association with the brand and Magnum is everything I love and always a temptation worth giving into. I’m so happy to launch Magnum’s latest creation – the all-new Magnum Pistachio! So, step inside my #PleasureStudio and have a taste. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Toloy Tanridagli, Head of Ice Cream Business, HUL, added, "With Magnum Pistachio, we are bringing an ingredient that defines luxury and one of the most trending flavours globally to Indian consumers. Magnum has always been lauded for its expertise in chocolate crafting and sophisticated ice cream credentials, and we are committed to bringing this to India. The premium ice cream market in India is growing steadily, with consumers seeking indulgent and unique experiences. We aim to tap into this market with an exciting line-up in 2025, starting with the biggest – Magnum Pistachio. With the expansion of our portfolio, we remain committed to offering moments of pure pleasure through our innovative new launches."

Vishal Bagade, Executive Creative Director, Lowe Lintas, further added, "Launching Magnum Pistachio was a big responsibility which we at Lowe Lintas were more than happy to fulfill. Our aim was to evoke luxury and pleasure through storytelling, which was an enjoyable ride given the fact that industry giants like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bob (Shashanka Chaturvedi) were involved. We ended up creating ‘Pleasure Studio’, which is not just an ad but an ode to indulgence.”

