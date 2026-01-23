Magnon Group elevates Nitin Naresh as Managing Director

News Delhi: Magnon Group has elevated Nitin Naresh to the role of managing director. Naresh took to LinkedIn to announce the development.

Before this appointment, he served as managing director of Magnon Designory, a specialised agency within the Group, a role he held for nearly twelve years. Here he looked over various functions including Resource Planning, Media Buying, Media Management, Direct Marketing, Media Planning, Sales Management, Communications Planning, and more.

Nitin joined Magnon/TBWA back in 2002 as Senior Manager - Business Development. He has been a part of the agency’s ecosystem for over two decades now.