0

Advertising Marketing

Magnon Group elevates Nitin Naresh as Managing Director

Former MD of Magnon Designory, Nitin Naresh, takes on group-level leadership role after over two decades with the agency network

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
nitin-naresh

Nitin Naresh

Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

News Delhi: Magnon Group has elevated Nitin Naresh to the role of managing director. Naresh took to LinkedIn to announce the development. 

Before this appointment, he served as managing director of Magnon Designory, a specialised agency within the Group, a role he held for nearly twelve years. Here he looked over various functions including Resource Planning, Media Buying, Media Management, Direct Marketing, Media Planning, Sales Management, Communications Planning, and more. 

Nitin joined Magnon/TBWA back in 2002 as Senior Manager - Business Development. He has been a part of the agency’s ecosystem for over two decades now.

leadership TBWA Magnon\TBWA Magnon Group
Advertisment