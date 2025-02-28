MagicCircle appoints Ashit Chakravarty as Associate Partner & COO, promotes Dheeraj Renganath

New Delhi: MagicCircle Communications announced the appointment of Ashit Chakravarty as Associate Partner and Chief Operating Officer.

Dheeraj Renganath, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, has been elevated to the role of Head of Transformation and Creative Excellence.

Chakravarty has 20 years of experience, most recently serving as Managing Partner, Brand Strategy at Dentsu Creative Webchutney.

Chakravarty has worked across various sectors, including telecom, automotive, FMCG, QSR, entertainment, and internet-first businesses, with experience on brands such as Uber, Airtel, Domino’s Pizza, Sony Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Popeye’s, Hike, Under Armor and more.

He has also held leadership positions at Contract Advertising and Leo Burnett.

Chakravarty said, "Today, brands don’t just win in moments; they win by creating ecosystems of influence. Ideas need to be fertile and shape-shifting entities that can travel seamlessly across platforms, scale effortlessly, and command attention in an ever-evolving media landscape. So, when Hemant and Dheeraj at MagicCircle reached out, it felt like a natural progression of a shared belief. Together, we will be building an agile content division designed for a world that is easily distracted."

Renganath added, “To create work that’s truly memorable, creativity must go beyond an idea. It must have the ability to adapt and transform in today’s dynamic media landscape. For this, it is imperative to create an environment where skills are augmented with tools that foster a culture of creativity and innovation, which in turn will help attract top talent and diverse clients too. In this journey, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Chakravarty, whose beliefs perfectly aligned with ours.”,

Hemant Misra, Founder and Managing Director, MagicCircle Communications, said, "Six years ago, MagicCircle was born from a belief that creativity thrives when it is free, fearless, and focused on impact. Today, as we expand, we recognise that contemporary challenges demand a new playbook and a new breed of thinkers and creators. With Chakravarty comes a unique blend of brand-first thinking with a sharp lens on today’s digital-first marketing landscape, while Renganath will help chart the creative blueprint of our transformative journey. This new leadership team will usher the next chapter for a bolder and agile MagicCircle.”