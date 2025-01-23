Madison Turnt appoints Siddhartha Menon as Deputy General Manager, Bengaluru

New Delhi: Madison Turnt, an experiential marketing unit of Madison World, has appointed Siddhartha Menon, Deputy General Manager, Madison Turnt, Bengaluru.

In his new role, Menon will report directly to Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison.

Menon has experience across agencies, including CsDirekt, Salt and George P. Johnson. He has also played a pivotal role in marketing leadership at companies such as YourStory and WebEngage.

In addition to his marketing career, Menon has a background in organising concerts through his time at Rock Street Journal, working with renowned musicians and artists.

Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Siddhartha to the team. His deep industry knowledge, creativity and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing. We are confident that Siddhartha’s contributions will help shape the future growth and success of Madison Turnt."

Menon said," From the very beginning, I’ve felt the strong sense of collaboration and creativity that defines this organisation. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented group and I’m eager to leverage my experience to create meaningful, immersive experiences that not only captivate audiences but also strengthen the connection between brands and their customers."