Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison create brand experiences at Maha Kumbh and Auto Expo

New Delhi: Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison, units of Madison World, executed innovative and impactful activations at the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Anugrah Madison delivered activations that engaged millions of pilgrims. Its collaboration with PepsiCo’s Sting included prominent charging stations topped with a larger-than-life bottle and 100 E-Rickshaw branding, ensuring maximum visibility.

Anugrah’s partnership with DS Group featured 300 branded boats to promote Pulse, Pass Pass and Catch products, while Hell Energy distributed 200 life jackets for boat riders, along with E-Rickshaw branding. Big Magic enhanced its presence with two towering watch towers and 5,000 canvas bags for devotees. Additionally, Sun Neo initiated a unique dhaba activation targeting returning pilgrims, addressing Vitamin D deficiency by distributing Vitamin D patches along key highways.

Madison Turnt experiential marketing campaigns at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bosch leveraged its expertise to deliver an engaging experience at the event, while Cummins showcased their advanced mobility solutions in the most impactful way.

Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison, shared, “Our mission has always been to understand the unique pulse of both urban and rural India and create experiences that truly connect. At the Maha Kumbh Mela, we engaged millions on a spiritual journey and at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we celebrated the future of mobility. We are proud to bring both these worlds together, crafting moments that speak to India’s heart, while driving brand impact in a way that only we can. It’s about being present in the right moments, with the right experiences and creating something memorable for the people.”