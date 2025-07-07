Madison Media Plus gets media mandate for Strch

New Delhi: Madison Media Plus, a unit of Madison World, has recently won the media mandate for Strch, a home-grown Indian activewear brand.
The account was won in a multi-agency pitch, and the agency will be managing the entire media mandate for the brand.
Madison Media Plus has been entrusted with scaling Strch’s presence across India by driving awareness, building aspirations and positioning it as a go-to activewear brand.
Mimi Deb, COO, Madison Media Plus, said, “We’re very excited to partner with Strch. Our focus will be on building a sharp and scalable media strategy that not only drives visibility but also cements Strch’s position as a front-runner in the activewear space.”
We’re excited to join hands with Madison Media Plus as we take STRCH to the next stage of growth. We look forward to this journey together as we make STRCH a go-to name in the Indian activewear space,” said Prithvi Bhagat, Founder, Strch.