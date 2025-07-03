Madison Media Omega gets Farmley’s media mandate for Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Madison Media Omega, part of Madison World, has recently secured the media mandate for Farmley in Tamil Nadu.
Under this mandate, the agency will manage Farmley’s traditional media responsibilities, including Print, Radio, Cinema, Television and Outdoor.
Farmley is a wellness snack brand founded in 2017. It sells dry fruits, nuts, seeds and makhanas as innovative snack options.
Dinesh Rathod, Madison Media Omega, said, “We’re truly excited to partner with Farmley. Our team is eager to harness the power of media to build meaningful consumer connections and amplify Farmley’s presence across the country.”
Aman Gupta, Head of Marketing, Farmley commented, “We’re excited to partner with Madison Media Omega as we scale into new markets. Their strategic expertise and strong media network will help us take the Farmley promise to more homes across India.”