Madison Media hosts three-day conference, Futurise 2024, in Goa

New Delhi: Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, brought together 120+ senior leaders and emerging youth leaders for Futurise 2024, a three-day conference blending strategy, innovation, and entertainment.

Madison OOH’s Chief Creative Officer, Ramesh Bhaskaran and Vice-President, Insights & Strategy, Pallavi Patil were the hosts for the event and the entire conference was produced in-house by Madison Turnt.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & Madison OOH, shared, “The media landscape is changing faster than ever, and to stay ahead, we must constantly rethink, retool, and reinvent.”

Rob Norman, Director, Piano, took part in the conference to highlight the crucial importance of asking the right questions. Santosh Desai, MD & CEO, FutureBrands India, delved into the understanding of change and technology while Rebecca Maxwell, Business Relationship Consultant, The Client Relationship Company, Perth discussed actionable insights on client delight.

Meta’s Saugata Bhowmik highlighted new tools and technologies for advertisers, while Madison’s tech team unveiled MFlash, an automated platform designed to enhance efficiency across operations.

The event concluded with football legend, Baichung Bhutia, inspiring attendees on teamwork and resilience.