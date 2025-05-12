Madison Media Alpha wins media AOR for Zouk

New Delhi: Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, has been appointed as the Media AOR for Zouk following a multi-agency pitch.

The agency will manage the brand’s traditional and digital media mandates, helping Zouk scale its presence across key consumer touchpoints.

Zouk’s brand campaign is already live across major platforms, including the ongoing IPL, Connected TV, Google, and Meta.

Disha Singh, Co-founder, Zouk, said, “We’re excited to partner with Madison Media Alpha at a time when Zouk is scaling its brand story through a bold new campaign across IPL, CTV, and digital. With Madison’s strategic thinking and deep media expertise, we look forward to reaching millions of new consumers and solidifying Zouk’s position as a Proudly Indian, 100% Vegan lifestyle brand.”

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said, “We are delighted to partner with Zouk, a brand that stands at the intersection of innovation and style. This collaboration is a perfect fit for our expertise in creating data-driven, creative media strategies. Our goal is to elevate Zouk's presence and amplify its voice in the market, helping it reach new heights by connecting with conscious consumers who value both fashion and sustainability.”