Madison Loop onboards Sudarshan Karandikar as Vice-President

New Delhi: Madison Media Loop, a unit of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Sudarshan Karandikar as Vice-President to drive strategic innovation.

Karandikar is an advertising and marketing professional with over two decades of experience across India’s leading agencies, including Ogilvy, McCann, FCB Interface, SSB & B Lintas, and Dentsu.

Karandikar has led brand-building efforts across categories such as FMCG, BFSI, Automobile, Travel, and Entertainment. His portfolio features impactful campaigns for brands like Perfetti, Go Air, Saffola Masala Oats, ICICI Direct, ITC, Mahindra Tractors, and Nickelodeon.

Beyond mainstream advertising, Karandikar has consulted for a creative agency, a travel brand, and a global single malt entering the Indian market. He is also in the process of developing music and content IPs designed to resonate with emerging consumer mindsets and digital behaviours.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sudarshan to the Madison family. His depth of experience across some of the most respected agencies and brands, combined with his strategic clarity, creative agility and the ability to create fun in the workplace, makes him a strong asset to Madison Loop. As we continue to expand our digital-first creative offerings, his leadership will play a key role in delivering impactful and culturally relevant solutions for our clients,” said Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.

Karandikar commented, “I’ve always believed that culture, creativity and technology are the three levers that can truly shift brand narratives. Joining forces with Madison Loop is exciting because the team here shares that belief—and is actively building for the future. I’m looking forward to co-creating ideas that not only break through the noise but leave a lasting imprint.”