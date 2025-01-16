Madison appoints Rishabh Ratnu as VP - Madison Trunt, Delhi

New Delhi: Madison Turnt, an experiential marketing unit of Madison World, has appointed Rishabh Ratnu as Vice-President, heading Madison Turnt’s Delhi Branch. He will be reporting to Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt and Anugrah Madison.

Ratnu brings over 20 years of experience in driving revenue growth and fostering long-term client relationships. Outside of work, he is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys off-roading and mountain biking.

Vohra said, “Rishabh’s deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team. We are confident that his vision and expertise will help us achieve new heights”.

Ratnu said, “I am excited to join Madison Turnt and look forward to contributing to its growth and success. I believe in the power of innovation and strategic thinking to deliver exceptional results and I’m eager to work with the team to continue driving forward-thinking solutions for our clients”.