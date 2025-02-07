Mad Stars 2025 opens for entries

New Delhi: Mad Stars has opened entries for its 2025 edition, marking its 18th anniversary. Entries will be accepted until June 16, 2025.

Mad Stars has introduced new categories to recognise emerging trends. The categories now feature 6 groups, 25 stars, and 442 categories.

1. AI in the Spotlight: PIVOT evolves to capture innovation

The first important addition is that creatives utilising AI technology can be submitted. The PIVOT category has been redefined to focus on AI, highlighting its transformative role in marketing, advertising, and creativity. The new category aims to spotlight innovative cases that use AI to develop new advertising techniques or enhance consumer experiences.

2. VIDEO Group transforms into the Entertainment Group

The former VIDEO Group has been renamed the Entertainment Group, reflecting the growing influence of entertainment in advertising. New subcategories, including Games, Sports, and Music, acknowledge the expanding role of creativity in shaping culture and artistic expression across entertainment sectors.

3. New Culture & Context Sector for Meaningful Impact

A Culture & Context sector has been added across various categories to recognize work that deeply resonates with cultural contexts and market dynamics worldwide.

Mad Stars 2025 is judged by more than 340 experts worldwide. For the Professional division, one online preliminary judging is followed by three final judging (1 online and 2 offline) to determine Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Crystal winners by category, Grand Prix by category, and Grand Prix of the Year. Meanwhile, General Public division winners will be selected based on preliminary judging only.

The Professional division entry fees are structured across three submission periods. Entry fees vary by submission period and the Stars category, ranging from US$250 to US$400 for single entries and US$250 to US$500 for series entries. General Public division entries remain free of charge.