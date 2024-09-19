Advertisment

Mad Over (‘Transformer’ themed) Donuts? Yes.

Inspired by the Transformers universe, the limited-edition donuts feature the Transformers logo

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: Mad Over Donuts has announced its collaboration with Paramount Pictures India to celebrate the Transformers franchise. 

As a part of this exclusive partnership, MOD has introduced a special collection of Transformers-themed donuts. Inspired by the Transformers universe, the limited-edition donuts feature the Transformers logo. 

Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director at Mad Over Donuts, expressing his excitement over their latest venture, said, “The Transformers movie series has been a beloved franchise for all of us, and we’re thrilled to take the excitement to the next level with Mad Over Donuts’ new Transformers-themed donuts. It’s a fun and delicious way to celebrate the latest chapter in the saga.” 

