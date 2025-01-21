Mad Over Donuts appoints Gozoop Creative Digital as partner for integrated marketing solutions

New Delhi: Gozoop Creative Digital, the creative vertical of Gozoop Group, has announced its latest mandate win with Mad Over Donuts (MOD).

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will oversee not just creative and marketing initiatives but also guide every aspect of MOD’s brand journey.

From innovative packaging and product development to comprehensive marketing strategies, Gozoop will provide in-depth, 360-degree solutions that encompass every touchpoint of the brand’s presence.

Gozoop Creative Digital will execute strategic campaigns to enhance MOD’s brand love and visibility. The agency will manage the brand’s presence through strategic content creation and community-building initiatives that will ensure MOD’s brand voice resonates consistently across all omnichannel platforms.

Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director and CEO at Mad Over Donuts, said, We are thrilled to collaborate with Gozoop Creative, whose innovative strategies and proven expertise align seamlessly with our vision of delivering unparalleled experiences to our audience. This partnership is a strategic step towards achieving our business objectives of enhancing brand visibility, driving customer loyalty, and leveraging digital platforms to drive brand initiatives. Together, we aim to explore innovative avenues of interaction and further solidify MOD as a beloved brand in the dessert space."

Rohan Bhansali, Executive Chairman, Co-founder, Gozoop Group, shared, "Mad Over Donuts is a brand that deserves not only mindspace but also heartspace in every consumer’s heart. It’s a brand where we can really explore all dimensions of marketing and brand love. As equitable partners in their business and brand our mission is to make MOD one of India’s most loved QSR brand.”