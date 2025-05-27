LS Digital announces new CXO appointments across strategy, growth, and client operations

New Delhi; LS Digital has elevated three senior executives to CXO-level positions as part of its ongoing leadership restructuring. The company announced Anuraj Gupta as Chief Growth Officer for India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Shantanu Bhattacharyya as Chief Client Officer – Media, and Sudhindra CN as Chief Strategy Officer.

The appointments come amid the company’s efforts to scale operations across geographies and strengthen its approach to integrated digital marketing.

Anuraj Gupta will lead strategic growth initiatives focused on client acquisition and revenue expansion in India and MEA. “I’m excited to take on this expanded responsibility at a time when brands are seeking integrated solutions that tie marketing performance to business outcomes,” Gupta said.

Shantanu Bhattacharyya will oversee the company’s client success functions, aiming to streamline delivery across various service verticals such as media, creative, tech, and data. He said, “My focus will be on building agile, insight-led marketing solutions that are aligned with real business outcomes.”

Sudhindra CN will lead the strategy and outreach function as CSO, working on integrating data, AI, and human-led approaches to support marketing frameworks for B2B, B2C, and D2C brands. “With data, AI, and human creativity at the core, we at LS Digital look forward to craft transformative frameworks that power scalable, sustainable growth,” he noted.

These changes are aligned with LS Digital’s ongoing expansion in markets including India, MEA, the UK, and the US.