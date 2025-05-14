LS Creative CCO Manesh Swamy moves on

New Delhi: Manesh Swamy, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer – LS Creative at LS Digital, has moved.

LS Digital appointed Manesh Swamy as Vice President – Creative in 2019. In 2021, he was promoted to SVP, Creative, Social Media, PR and Marcom role before becoming CCO in 2022.

He updated the development on LinkedIn with a long note, stating, “I want to take a moment to thank everyone at LS Digital - my teams, clients, and partners - for being part of my incredible journey over the last 66 months! It sounds crazy, but it truly feels like just yesterday that I joined Logicserve Digital in September 2019. What an amazing and blessed journey it has been. It’s been a privilege to witness and be part of the company’s transformation over the years.”

Swamy has over 25 years of experience and brings with him a strong digital orientation with experience in managing reputed brands across sectors.

Before joining Logicserve Digital, Swamy had worked with Hungama Digital Services for 15 years.

Prior to Hungama Digital, Swamy worked with HDS since 2004.