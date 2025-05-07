Lowe Lintas wins brand & communications mandate for Cofsils

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has been appointed as the brand and communications agency for Cofsils, a Cipla Health brand in the throat relief segment. The decision comes after a competitive multi-agency pitch process.
Cofsils offers a range of products including lozenges, cough drops, and syrup. The new mandate includes integrated brand strategy, creative development, digital communication, and outreach to healthcare professionals.
Shivam Puri, Managing Director and CEO, Cipla Health, said, “From strategic insights to creative storytelling, Lowe Lintas consistently impressed us with their depth of thinking and consumer empathy.”
Anaheeta Goenka, COO, Lowe Lintas, said the brief was “challenging and inspiring.” Goenka added, “Reigniting desire for a challenger brand and shifting consumer preference in a cluttered market will demand the best of our strategic and creative strengths.”
Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO – India and CSO – APAC, MullenLowe Global, noted, “Earning repeat trust is the highest compliment. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Cipla Health.”
The appointment adds to Lowe Lintas’ portfolio in the health and wellness category.